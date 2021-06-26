Microsoft Windows 11 Release Sets Off Meme Fest on Twitter, Apple Fans Compare Design to MacOS

On Thursday, June 24, Microsoft launched its latest operating system Windows 11, a big update to its series of Windows operating systems. The latest OS has a new design with rounded corners everywhere and centered taskbar icons including the start menu. On top of that, Windows 11 features a new Windows store natively supporting android apps. The release along with supporting android apps out of all the features caught people’s attention on social media and a series of memes and jokes with the hashtag #Windows11 flooding Twitter.

Netizens found it funny that the skewed Windows icons became flat.

The new windows start up sound is incredible….❤️#Windows11 pic.twitter.com/Bz3GB7oYOQ— Mannu (@Mansoor_Shaik7) June 24, 2021

Many users pointed out that the new design looked similar to macOS.

People still use various android emulators such as Bluestack to run android apps on Windows PCs. The new update is going to make android emulators obsolete. So, guess who features the most in #Windows11 memes? Yes, Bluestacks!

the new windows 11 introduces android appsRIP to BlueStacks you were such a great friend#Windows11 pic.twitter.com/YyV2LGtQSr— bruno Carlos (@carlosbruno_s) June 24, 2021

Of course, android users teased iOS users for the big addition of android apps.

Android Apps to also run on #Windows11.Meanwhile Android Users- pic.twitter.com/80PbqlFPbf — Chaudhary Amrendra Patel (@Patel__Amrendra) June 24, 2021

Some users tweeting asking if Windows11 would fix some issues that frustrated them in the previous versions.

Fuck #windows11 fix this shit first 😐 pic.twitter.com/CgHeArdnG0— Namerah Saud Fatmi (@NamerahS) June 24, 2021

Netizens did not miss digging at Microsoft for self-appreciation and issues with the live stream of the online launch event.

#Windows11Meanwhile people who still working on window 7: pic.twitter.com/fhciVwZWkH— Kshma Sharma (@KshmaSharma4) June 24, 2021

The new Windows 11 will be available to download sometime in November this year. Windows 10 users with a genuine copy of the operating system will be available to download Windows 11 from their updates menu itself. The new features in Windows11 also include widgets, hassle-free use of multiple displays, snap windows for multitasking, optimizations for touch screen devices, and better graphics and loading for an improved gaming experience. However, the new Windows update may not be supported to a range of older PCs that do not support Trusted Platform Module 2.0, a standard cryptoprocessor attached to the CPU.

