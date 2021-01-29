Microsoft's New Office in Noida is 'Inspired by Taj Mahal' and Desi Twitter Wants Bill Gates to Hire Them

Indians who were concerned about conspiracy theories involving a 5G microchip in the Covid-19 vaccine, now want Bill Gates to hire

The reason for the sudden shift is simple: A new Microsoft office in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Microsoft has unveiled its new India Development Centre (IDC) facility in Delhi NCR - Noida which is inspired by the Taj Mahal.

The company says that the new R&D facility will serve as a "premier hub" for its engineers to design cutting-edge technology for its users globally and in India. The Noida-based Microsoft IDC is the third centre in India after Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The latest workspace is also a combination of the latest Microsoft technologies and locally sourced materials.

The Noida-based Microsoft Development Centre features vaulted doorways, arches, and marble domes that pays tribute to the country's rich craftsmanship. One can also notice the ivory white corridors punctuated with Mughal-era 'jaali work' and domed ceilings. The company notes that the project is in line with its commitment to sustainability, and the facility has implemented energy and water conservation practices to reduce its carbon footprint.

The Taj Mahal-inspired Microsoft Development Centre is spread across the top three floors of a six-story building in Noida. This part of the workspace features a modified dome and intricate marble inlays on the floor. The colour palette and design try to replicate the craftmanship on the Taj Mahal. Microsoft says that the architects also took cues from the Taj Mahal by adopting chevron patterns in the corridors.

The main workspace uses colours inspired by the Char Bagh gardens where the distanced seating areas are juxtaposed with the illusion of the outdoors. The floors also feature a distinct design to replicate the feel of Char Bagh gardens. Microsoft says that the colour palette breaks the monotony of a workspace.

A video of this was also posted on Twitter where it caught Indians' attention.

We're excited to introduce our latest India Development Center hub in Noida, inspired by the Taj Mahal!

Indians had only one question after watching the video - How do we get hired?

The company adds that all the marble and fabrics were sourced from nearby regions, to spur the local economy. Interestingly, the murals around Microsoft's Taj Mahal-inspired facility have easter eggs built-in, and this gamification breaks the formula of traditional Indian workspaces. There's a perforated jaali with the picture of Bill Gates which is only visible at certain angles.