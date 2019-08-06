Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Midflight Scare for Passengers as Stowaway Bat Flaps Around in Cabin

Spirit, a low-cost US domestic carrier based in Florida, was in news this June for banning a passenger for life from the airline after he was caught vaping on board.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Midflight Scare for Passengers as Stowaway Bat Flaps Around in Cabin
Spirit, a low-cost US domestic carrier based in Florida, was in news this June for banning a passenger for life from the airline after he was caught vaping on board.
Loading...

Passengers aboard a flight in the United States screamed in horror as a bat flapped around in the cabin, before it was trapped "between a book and a cup" and locked up in a bathroom till landing.

A Spirit Airlines statement quoted by Fox News said the stowaway mammal was discovered about 30 minutes into a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Newark, New Jersey.

“It is believed the bat started its journey in Charlotte, flying into an overhead bin while our crews were doing overnight maintenance,” the statement said.

Several passengers captured and shared videos of the bat, initially thought to be a bird, flying in the plane.

https://twitter.com/TSlack94/status/1158134149242187776

One passenger is heard asking, “It’s not a bat, is it?” amid screams of “Oh, my God!”

Peter Scattini, a passenger, said the bat did not make an appearance until about 30 minutes into the flight, unnerving passengers and flight attendants alike.

A Spirit Airlines representative told CNN that animal control officials took the bat off the plane once it landed safely.

"The aircraft was disinfected and searched as a precaution," the representative was quoted as saying. "No one was hurt in this incident, including the bat."

Spirit, a low-cost US domestic carrier based in Florida, was in news this June for banning a passenger for life from the airline after he was caught vaping on board.

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral incident:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram