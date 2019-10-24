'Midwife Cop': Malaysian Policewoman Helps Pregnant Lady Deliver in Taxi, Baby Named After Her

A Malaysian policewoman is being hailed as the "midwife cop" after she helped an Indonesian woman deliver a healthy baby in a cab. In fact, the baby has also been named after the cop in her honour.

Lance Corporal Komathi Narayan,27, was posted in Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur when a very pregnant woman, whose water had just broken, approached her for help. Narayan instantly flagged down a cab helped the woman get on it. The cab already had a passenger who chose to deboard when Narayan explained the situation to him.

Not just that, Narayan also decided to accompany the woman to the hospital.

It was on the way to a hospital when the woman had to deliver. Narayan as well as the taxi driver, 45-year-old Wong Kok Loong, assisted the woman with the delivery.

The baby, named Rizky Sardi Mathi-Varna after the "midwife-cop", was born inside the cab itself and weighed 3.7 kg. An update regarding the incident was shared on Facebook by Polis Diraja Malaysia's (Royal Malaysia Police) official page.

Both the cop and the cabbie who helped in the baby's delivery have been hailed in Malaysia. As per local meida reports, both received certificates of appreciation along with plaques from Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon, Cheras police chief ACP.

