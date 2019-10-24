Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
'Midwife Cop': Malaysian Policewoman Helps Pregnant Lady Deliver in Taxi, Baby Named After Her
Lance Corporal Komathi Narayan, 27, was posted in TBS, Kuala Lumpur when a very pregnant woman, whose water had just broken, asked her for help.
Image credit: Facebook
A Malaysian policewoman is being hailed as the "midwife cop" after she helped an Indonesian woman deliver a healthy baby in a cab. In fact, the baby has also been named after the cop in her honour.
Lance Corporal Komathi Narayan,27, was posted in Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur when a very pregnant woman, whose water had just broken, approached her for help. Narayan instantly flagged down a cab helped the woman get on it. The cab already had a passenger who chose to deboard when Narayan explained the situation to him.
Not just that, Narayan also decided to accompany the woman to the hospital.
It was on the way to a hospital when the woman had to deliver. Narayan as well as the taxi driver, 45-year-old Wong Kok Loong, assisted the woman with the delivery.
The baby, named Rizky Sardi Mathi-Varna after the "midwife-cop", was born inside the cab itself and weighed 3.7 kg. An update regarding the incident was shared on Facebook by Polis Diraja Malaysia's (Royal Malaysia Police) official page.
Both the cop and the cabbie who helped in the baby's delivery have been hailed in Malaysia. As per local meida reports, both received certificates of appreciation along with plaques from Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon, Cheras police chief ACP.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabangg 3 Trailer: Salman Khan's Dialogues Turn into Hilarious Memes, Check Them Out
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's Former Co-star Sheetal Khandal Accuses Him of Touching Her Inappropriately
- Indians are Having a Hard Time Collecting Google Pay’s Rangoli and Flower Diwali Stamps
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Concert Romance Wins the Internet Again; Watch Video
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers