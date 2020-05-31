Migrant Crisis Hero Sonu Sood is Eclipsing Salman Khan's Popularity and Google is Proof

"What is Sonu Sood's helpline number?"



Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Khan found himself stuck in lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse. With nowhere to go, the actor turned a singer and dished out 'Pyaar Karona', and more recently, 'Bhai Bhai' an Eid gift to fans who were eagerly waiting for Bhai's next flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which got pushed due to pandemic.

But in the past few days, Salman Khan's ginormous popularity has been eclipsed by his Dabangg co-star and 46-year-old Sonu Sood, who though popular, is not as popular as 'Bhai'.

Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours. pic.twitter.com/oUMfIQGTeX — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) May 30, 2020

The Google Trends in India or just a quick glance on your social media timelines will show you why Indians are more interested in finding out what's up with Sonu Sood rather than looking up Bhai.

Because in the past few weeks and months, Sood has emerged as a real-life hero. The actor has been on the ground, helping hundreds and thousands of migrant workers and labourers stuck in different parts of the country owing to the lockdown. Sood has left no stone unturned in ensuring that stranded people reach their homes. He's arranged for multiple private buses for them. He even booked aircraft to assist the distressed. The actor who calls the stranded persons his "brothers" and "sisters", has dealt with the unique situation with equal zeal and humour despite his WhatsApp notifications going bonkers by the day.

Source: Google.

Why have we drawn such a random comparison between the two actors, you ask?

A simple poll conducted by controversial Kamaal R. Khan aka KRK on Twitter puts things into perspective. KRK asked his fans if Sood and Khan had a same-day release, who would they rather prefer watching on the big screen.

The results screamed of Sonu Sood all the way, who won the poll with 65% votes. Bhai had to settle for a mere 35% votes in his kitty.

If #Salmankhan’s film and #SonuSood’s film will release on the same day, so which film you will watch? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 29, 2020





Taking nothing away from Salman Khan, the actor had earlier pledged to financially support 25,000 families of workers in the film industry. He also came forward to help daily wage earners in Mumbai. The actor had helped deliver basic necessities to about 50 female ground workers after an emergency call. Khan has also urged his fans on numerous occasions to stay indoors and avoid getting infected with the deadly coronavirus.

While both the actors are doing their bit to help the needy, it is refreshing to see Indians recognising the efforts of "lesser-known" Sonu Sood. Perhaps he's much more than Dabangg's Chedi Singh we'd known of.