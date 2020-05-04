BUZZ

Migrant Workers Quarantining in Odisha Land in Trouble after Viral TikTok Dance Video

The workers had recently returned from West Bengal and were quarantining at a school in Bhadrak, Odisha.

Tihidi police have lodged an FIR under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act against the six people seen in the video and a probe is underway.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
A TikTok video has landed six migrant workers from West Bengal quarantining in Bhadrak, Odisha in trouble with the police.

The Odia migrant workers had returned from West Bengal and had been staying in a quarantine centre in CRS High School in Tihidi. Bhadrak has been under scrutiny after district administration traced and quarantined all contacts of two persons who tested positive for coronavirus on April 23.

Flouting social distancing and quarantine norms, however, a group of migrants who had returned from West Bengal decided to fool around and shoot videos for TikTok, some of which have been going viral on social media.

Shot within the quarantine centre itself, the videos feature the workers singing, dancing, playacting roles, and merry-making in general in close proximity inside a room. The videos were posted on TikTok and soon went viral.

As per local reports, as the videos went viral, the Sarpanch of Bhatpada, Swarnamayee Jena, lodged a complaint against the workers in Tihidi police station for flouting quarantine norms.

The police have lodged an FIR under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act against the six people seen in the video and a probe is underway.

