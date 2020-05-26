BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Migrants Who Sold Cattle to Buy Ticket Left Stranded at Mumbai Airport, Indigo Promises Help

Three migrant workers managed to buy tickets after their families sold their cattle back at home, only find their flight cancelled | Image credit: Twitter/@ManjuVTOI

Three migrant workers managed to buy tickets after their families sold their cattle back at home, only find their flight cancelled | Image credit: Twitter/@ManjuVTOI

The workers were traveling from Maharashtra to Bengal on a Mumbai-Kolkata flight on May 25 and had paid Rs 30,600 for three tickets.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
Share this:

In a stirring incident, three migrant workers who could not book train tickets to return home to Bengal were stranded at Mumbai airport after the Indigo flight they had finally managed to book got cancelled.

The workers were traveling from Maharashtra to Murshidabad on a Mumbai-Kolkata flight on May 25. The trio decided to book flight tickets after of days of unsuccessfully attempting to book train tickets, a journalist working with Times of India reported on Twitter.

In order to arrange money for the tickets, the family of Sona Mulla, one of the workers from Murshidabad, had to sell all their cattle in exchange for Rs 10,200. Finally, the trio managed to raise a total of Rs 30,600 which they paid in return for the three flight tickets.

Upon reaching the airport on Tuesday, however, the workers found that their flight had been canceled without any refunds.

As images of the workers, stranded at Mumbai airport, went viral, many on social media outraged against the airlines for their insensitivity toward the needs of the workers.


Following the outrage, IndiGo issued a response on Twitter, stating that the airlines have noted the issue and would be ensuring that the workers are accommodated on the next flight. They also assured that the workers would be given all the compensation and cancellation fee they were entitled to.

Domestic air travel resumed on Monday after two months even as a number of states were unenthusiastic about opening up their airports in view of rising COVID-19 cases, causing around 630 flights to be cancelled, PTI reported on Monday. On Day 2, airports remained chaotic with several cancellations, causing panic among passengers in several airports.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading