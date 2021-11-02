Mike Tyson Used to Deal With Fans Asking for Autographs in the Most Mike Tyson Way

Mike Tyson, the legendary bruiser, the icon known as 'The Baddest Man on the Planet', has added multiple feathers to his hats over his 30-odd years' career. During the course of his boxing career, Iron Mike was an unbridled collection of might, ready to land a punch at anybody. His career saw some deep troughs, which included the famous biting Evander Holyfield’s ear off incident. However, the 55-year-old now claims to have his life turned around and seems to be focusing on self-development again. “My life was just miserable. I was out of control. I was fighting with everybody. I would punch someone in the face if they asked me for an autograph. I was a mess,” Tyson told Yahoo Finance. Tyson credits his turning over a new leaf to cannabis. “I started smoking after I retired from boxing. That was a mistake. I should have smoked my whole career. I am very relaxed, and the more relaxed you are, the better fighter you are, at least in my case,” LADbible reported him saying.

Apart from being a fan of cannabis, Tyson also uses psychedelics and gives it credit for his comebacks. “I tried 5-MeO-DMT, the God molecule, and my whole life changed. I lost 100 pounds. I started fighting again at 55. Everything started to change from a business, health, and ideology perspective. I didn’t know I could feel this good at 55,” Tyson told Forbes.

However, Mike added that he is not a recreational user of psychedelics and does it for spiritual purposes only. He believes that psychedelics help him assume his relationship with God.

Mike recently entered into the Cannabis business space and launched his own line of cannabis-induced products called ‘Tyson 2.0.’ The heavyweight champion has, in the past, established his love for the plant in public. He also has a podcast called ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,’ where he interviews various celebrities while getting high on THC.

