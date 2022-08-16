Milani to Starbucks, How Brands 'Cashed in' on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Months after the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial boiled over into a public debacle, the tide may be turning to an extent on social media. While legions of fans had rooted for Depp throughout the trial and participated in sexist vilification of Amber Heard (regardless of the outcome of the case), now, some voices in support of Heard have begun to be raised. The gravity of a case involving domestic violence and assault devolved into memes and TikTok videos making fun of Heard, spewing mocking and hateful hashtags and online campaigns.

In the midst of it all, it turns out that from the commodification of this high-profile case, not only did the #MeToo movement’s detractors gain steam, but also profits were made by companies big and small. As per a Twitter thread shared by user @liliandaisies, the following is how companies cashed in on the case either by making TikTok videos, spurring such content or otherwise.

From Milani Cosmetics making a TikTok video on the matter, sex toys shaped like liquor bottles being manufactured, to Starbucks placing tip jars called “Johnny Depp” and “Amber Heard”, here’s how it panned out:

Milani Cosmetics, a makeup brand, made a TikTok video suggesting Amber is a liar after their product was used as a prop in the trial. This encouraged millions of people to participate in the smear campaign against her. pic.twitter.com/vFcdSlrF9U — lilian (@liliandaisies) August 15, 2022

Starbucks stores all over the world placed tip jars labelled “Johnny Depp” and “Amber Heard”, encouraging their costumers to ‘vote’, usually decorating Depp’s jar with hearts and some even wrote “Justice for Johnny”. pic.twitter.com/hER5KLQXFd — lilian (@liliandaisies) August 15, 2022

Major trigger warning for sexual assault.

An adult sex toy retailer called “Twisted Fantasies” created a liquor bottle shaped Dildo after Amber Heard’s rape. pic.twitter.com/rC37PvdbLu — lilian (@liliandaisies) August 15, 2022

Dozens of @Etsy shops are exploiting a DV survivor for profit. They use pictures of her from crying while recalling her trauma, parts of her rape testimony and are ridiculing her. Etsy has done nothing about it. pic.twitter.com/KeKyqtv3NX — lilian (@liliandaisies) August 15, 2022

Duolingo, a language learning app, made a ‘joke’ under a TikTok video of Amber Heard testifying. The employee who commented it apologised from her own Twitter account, however the brand never made a statement or gave an apology. pic.twitter.com/3wz5MhAHrv — lilian (@liliandaisies) August 15, 2022

Little Darlings, a Las Vegas strip club, made a billboard suggesting Amber Heard should audition since she “Needs to earn $10.000.000” to pay her abuser. pic.twitter.com/5ArMlK7Cz0 — lilian (@liliandaisies) August 15, 2022

Dior kept working with Johnny Depp even after a High Court ruled that he was found to have abused Amber Heard by the Civil Standard in 2020, which has not been overturned. pic.twitter.com/sviDbKQ1Vy — lilian (@liliandaisies) August 15, 2022

Multiple coffee shops and restaurants participated in the “Amber Heard” vs “Johnny Depp” tip jars. pic.twitter.com/Ik2RO8D1HS — lilian (@liliandaisies) August 15, 2022

Recently, Twitter users also claimed that celebrities like Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner, Joey King, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr. among a host of others seem to be removing their likes from Johnny Depp’s Instagram post after emerging victorious in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The celebrities, however, have put out no public statement in this regard.

