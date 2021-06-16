Miley Cyrus Isn't Happy Elon Musk Revealed Her 'Identity' While Mocking Anonymous

Elon Musk: Tesla CEO, SpaceX boss, mover of cryptocurrency markets, serial meme-poster on the Internet, and not easily swayed by public sentiment. Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ issued a warning to Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss last Sunday, slamming him for having liquidated dreams and “destroyed lives” with his tweets about cryptocurrencies. The group issued the threat through a video posted on Twitter. Like their previous videos, a person wearing a Guy Fawkes mask appeared on the screen and said in a digitally altered voice, “For the past several years you have enjoyed one of the most favourable reputations of anyone in the billionaire class because you have tapped into the desire that many of us have to live in a world with electric cars and space exploration." “Recently… people are beginning to see you as another narcissistic rich due who is desperate for attention," the person added. Musk has been awarded an unsaid Internet award, where the fluctuations of prices in the cryptocurrency market have been attributed to him. His tweets on a virtual platform managing to create fluctuation in prices of real-world things even have earned a new term: ‘The Musk Effect.’ “Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives. Of course, they took the risk upon themselves when they invested, and everyone knows to be prepared for volatility in crypto, but your tweets this week show a clear disregard for the average working person," the figure on the Anonymous video said.

Musk didn’t acknowledge the ‘threat’ by Anonymous for a while - until he did, with a meme. Replying to comment about anonymous and the threat, he replied - in the most Musk way possible - with a meme mocking them. Then, two days later he posted a meme with the photo of Anonymous with the subtitle “Hannah Montana is actually Miley Cyrus.

The joke is that Anonymous is revealing facts that are already common public knowledge.

Miley Cyrus kick-started her career at a young age by playing the character of pop star Hannah Montana on the Disney show called ‘Hannah Montana.’ The series centred on a teenaged girl living a double life - she was a normal teenager named Miley Stewart by day and international pop star Hannah Montana by night. It’s been almost a decade since the show ended and Miley Cyrus has moved on to being a boundary-pushing pop star, the show’s enduring popularity has still continued (with all 90’s kids knowing the secret).

Miley jokingly responded to the tweet, accusing Musk of revealing her identity. “What the f*** Elon Musk?" she jokingly questioned the billionaire while responding to his meme. “I told you that in confidence! You can build a rocket but can’t keep a damn secret?!?!" Miley Cyrus wrote.

Reacting to Ms Cyrus’s accusations, Elon Musk tweeted: “133T H4X0R got my phone. Nuthin I could do. Sorry babe." “133T H4X0R" is leetspeak for “Elite Hacker". It is generally used to describe a gamer who is good with hacks to gain an unfair advantage.

Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus also co-starred on the Saturday Night Live special, where Musk aggressively pushed for the cryptocurrency dogecoin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here