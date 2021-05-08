Miley Cyrus, Kid Lario, Doge: What to Expect from Elon Musk's SNL Appearance

Ahead of this week’s late-night American comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL), which will be hosted by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the NBC show shared a picture of the entrepreneur with Miley Cyrus and the Kid Laroi on its official Twitter handle. Four hours later, Musk tweeted the same picture on his account as well, except there was a guest appearance in the picture. The picture was edited to include Doge, a dog from a famous 2013 meme that became the inspiration for a cryptocurrency called Dogecoin. The picture reaffirms the expectations that Musk will address the talk about Dogecoin, the “meme cryptocurrency,” he has supported through his tweets. Musk has been throwing ideas on Twitter for his SNL appearance, which include Irony Man, Woke James Bond and Baby Shark Tank which were well received by his fans.Along with Musk, Cyrus will feature with the Australian singer Charlton Howard, also known as the Kid Laroi. Cyrus recently featured in a famous song by the Kid Laroi,Without You. Cyrus has already been on the famous celebrity sketch show six times. Musk, on the other hand, is one of the rare business executives to appear on SNL.A proponent of using nuclear weapons to make Mars habitable for humans, Musk is famous for his tweets and popular culture appearances for brand building. Recently, he has been supporting Dogecoin, which saw a huge surge of more than 800 per cent over the last month. Musk’s SNL appearance is expected to influence the price of the cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin saw a big rise in its value after Musk tweeted about it in February this year, calling it “people’s crypto.” In one of the following tweets, he referred to himself as the father of the Dogecoin. The cryptocurrency, however, was originally created by Billy Markson and Jackson Primer as a joke about the ongoing Bitcoin phenomenon. Every time Musk tweets about the “meme cryptocurrency,” its value goes up. Musk’s ardent followers like to call it the Musk Effect.

However, Musk warns people of investing their life savings in cryptocurrency as they do not see it as a stable market.

