Milind Soman's Fans Have Collectively 'Canceled' Him for Praising the RSS

Model-actor Milind Soman took everyone by surprise on Tuesday with an excerpt from his new book where he revealed that in his childhood he was enrolled in an RSS shakha. But that was not it. The yesteryear's hearthrob, who gives major fitness goals even at 54, said that he is baffled to see the rightwing organization being projected as communal.

Talking about his childhood memories, Soman writes, “The other thing that happened around the time I started swimming was my enrolment with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or the RSS.”

He recalls that his father believed that a young boy would benefit greatly, in terms of disciplined living, physical fitness and right thinking, by being a part of the RSS.

Soman says that he is surprised over the portrayal of the RSS nowadays. His experiences have been different, he says in the book, where the children would march in khaki shorts, do yoga, chant Sanskrit verses and, of course, have "fun" with his mates there.

“When I read today all the subversive, communal propaganda the media attributes to RSS shakhas, I am frankly baffled. My memories of what happened at our shakha between 6 and 7 p.m. each weekday evening are completely different—we marched about in our khaki shorts, did some yoga, worked out in a traditional outdoor gymnasium with no fancy equipment, sang songs and chanted Sanskrit verses that we did not understand the meanings of, played games and had a bunch of fun with our fellows,” read the excerpt from his book 'Made in India', which was first published in The Print.

However, his praise for the RSS seemed to split Twitter into two. While some saw no problem with Soman's recollections, his fond shakha memories did not sit so well with others.

And some even said that they did not find the heartthrob "hot" anymore.

Milind Soman is now cancelled. — aparna (@FuschiaScribe) March 10, 2020

I never thought we would have to *cancel* Milind Soman someday. Why, universe, why? — Sarita (@ViolentVeggy) March 10, 2020

To some fans, however, he has become all the more relevant now.

So all of a sudden @milindrunning isn't hot anymore because he shared an honest experience from when he was 10? Just because it doesn't portray @RSSorg as communal or dogmatic?

Like he's waiting for a hotness certificate from you bit**es & your 'love handles' lol.#milindsoman https://t.co/f1p9h9An51 — Sowrav Bhowmik (@SowravBhowmik) March 10, 2020

While the debate has been raging for over day now, Soman himself seems to have been left baffled.

“Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time!” he wrote in a tweet.