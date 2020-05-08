Milkman's Desi Jugaad to Deliver Milk While Maintaining Social Distancing is Winning Twitter

Even as essential service providers have a tough time doing their job while maintaining social distancing norms, a milk delivery man has found a novel way to keep COVID-19 at bay.

In a little photograph that has been going viral on Twitter, the milkman can be seen delivering milk on a motorcycle while maintaining all precautions while delivering the milk including wearing gloves and covering his face. But he also added a special touch that compelled both him and his customers to maintain social distancing. Attached to the bike is a long pipe which he can be seen using to pour out milk to customers.

Customers can hold their bowls at the other end of the pipe while so that they can be receive the milk being poured by the milkman into it without any interaction between the two.

Good to see that some people go extra mile to keep themselves and others safe.



Let's do basic minimum things of staying at home, wearing mask and keeping social distance even if we cannot go an extra mile like this innovative milkman. pic.twitter.com/RrjYVtdaKW — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) May 7, 2020

The photo was posted to Twitter by IAS officer Nitin Sangwan who took the opportunity to praise the milkman's ingenious 'jugaad'.

"Good to see that some people go extra mile to keep themselves and others safe,” the officer wrote on Twitter.

“Let’s do basic minimum things of staying at home, wearing mask and keeping social distance even if we cannot go an extra mile like this innovative milkman,” Sangwan added in praise of the milkman.

The video has been going viral on social media with many complementing the essential worker's common sense.