Milky Way Could Be Hurling its Stars into its Outer Halo, Claims Astronomers

Milky Way keeps surprising us in the most unexpected ways. In a recent study, it has been suggested that Milky Way has been catapulting its stars in the outer halo.







The research was put into the forefront by the astronomers at the University of California, Irvine. They found answers to how clusters of supernovas or the explosions from dying stars end up creating stars far away from the Milky Way.







The Feedback in Realistic Environments 2 (FIRE-2) project further suggested that these simulations have flung from the centre of the Milky Way. It also helps in understanding the constant evolution and expansion of our home galaxy.







James Bullock, dean of UCI's School of Physical Sciences, said, “These highly accurate numerical simulations have shown us that it's likely the Milky Way has been launching stars in circumgalactic space in outflows triggered by supernova explosions”.







“The FIRE-2 simulations allow us to generate movies that make it seem as though you’re observing a real galaxy,” said Sijie Yu, the lead author of the study.

He believes that these simulations show us the centre of the galaxy is rotating, with the stars being kicked out from the centre.

