Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Milky Way is 890 Billion Times the Mass of the Sun, Study Shows

Most of the rest of the mass is locked up in dark matter, said the study.

IANS

Updated:December 16, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Milky Way is 890 Billion Times the Mass of the Sun, Study Shows
Most of the rest of the mass is locked up in dark matter, said the study.

While it is not possible to put the entire Milky Way on a scale, that has not deterred astronomers from trying to make measurements of our home galaxy. According to a new "robust" estimate of Milky Way's mass measurement, it is about 890 billion times the mass of our Sun.

That is equal to 1.8 tredecillion kilograms, a tredecillion being a 1 with 42 zeros after it, which amounts to about six billion billion billion elephants, Live Science reported.

The estimate in the new study, made available to the arXiv database this week, is inferred via a Bayesian approach from tracers of the circular velocity in the disk plane and stars in the stellar halo.

"We use the rotation curve method to determine the dark matter density profile, together with the total stellar mass, which is constrained by surface stellar density and microlensing measurements," said the study.

The researchers estimate that the mass of Milky Way's dark matter -- an invisible and mysterious substance that acts like scaffolding throughout the universe and keeps the stars in their galaxies -- is equal to about 830 billion times the mass of our Sun, or about 93 per cent of its total mass, said the report.

The researchers evaluated the robustness of their result against various possible systematics and past research work and found the conclusions to be in "good statistical agreement" with those results.

Another study, published earlier this year in the The Astrophysical Journal, estimated that the Milky Way weighs in at about 1.5 trillion solar masses (one solar mass is the mass of our Sun).

The researchers in this study used NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and the European Space Agency's Gaia satellite to make the measurements.

Only a few per cent of this is contributed by the approximately 200 billion stars in the Milky Way and includes a 4-million-solar-mass supermassive black hole at the centre.

Most of the rest of the mass is locked up in dark matter, said the study.

Earlier research dating back several decades used a variety of observational techniques that provided estimates for our galaxy's mass ranging between 500 billion to 3 trillion solar masses, according to NASA.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram