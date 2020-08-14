Milky Way-like 'Baby' Galaxy Discovered 12 Million Billion Light Years Away

The Milky Way Galaxy, the one in which we live, is said to be 12 billion years old. However, it is only now that a galaxy with similar traits has been discovered by the researchers.

According to a report published in CNET, initially it was believed that the Milky Way Galaxy is a chaotic, extreme environment where galaxies are unstable and violent, however now the theory has been junked with new research.

As per astronomers, the new study mentions how the new infant galaxy has features similar to those of the Milky Way. It is said that it took a period of 12 billion years for the light to reach us from the galaxy. Light from the galaxy took 12 billion years to reach us.

So in order to study this, researchers are looking back in time at a galaxy that was formed less than 1.5 billion years after the birth of the universe.

According to previous theories, it is believed that the period after the universe's birth was tumultuous. The galaxies were probably smashing into each other and merging to form big, disordered masses of stars.

Francesca Rizzo, the first author of the study who is also an astronomy Ph.D. student at Germany's Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics said, "This result represents a breakthrough in the field of galaxy formation, showing that the structures that we observe in nearby spiral galaxies and in our Milky Way were already in place 12 billion years ago".