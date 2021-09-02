Millennials Are Only Now Getting the Real Lyrics of 'Barbie Girl' and It's Peak 2021

Late millennials belong to that weird age group that has been on the cusp of things considered old and new. While late Gen Z-ers may get to proudly claim that they never sang ‘I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world’ as pre-teens, most millennials probably couldn’t. And now, the millennials have chanced upon something that has ruined their nostalgia about the past that little bit more: Barbie girl hadn’t been singing about the joys of getting her hair brushed and dressing up. In a tweet, a user of the microblogging platform has shared the real lyrics of Aqua’s 1997 song ‘Barbie Girl’, pointing out the line that we may have been getting slightly wrong for years. It goes: “You can brush my hair, undress me everywhere". Who knew ‘Barbie Girl’ was NSFW? Turns out, next to no one.

Why did I think this is "and dress me everywhere" and more importantly why did all of us sing it so often as little babies? pic.twitter.com/DJMkFajCX4— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 31, 2021

Most Twitter users said they had been singing the part that says “undress me everywhere" as “and dress me everywhere". Check out their tweets below:

I always sang it as "You can brush my hair AND dress me everywhere". 😂— meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) September 1, 2021

Even i thought same. But when silky did lip sync in Drag race, I watched it with subtitles and that was it..https://t.co/toLMRxGo14— Parth Gandhi گاندھی 🏳️‍🌈 (@iPGandhi) September 1, 2021

I danced to this on sports day when I was 5 and wouldn't stop singing it at home until my parents banned it. I don't think they knew either lol they were just annoyed— whine connoisseur (@ObiWanManobi) August 31, 2021

Wait, it’s NOT “and dress me everywhere”? pic.twitter.com/tVwybqscTL— Lala Kutty (@vantaskigoli) August 31, 2021

From anecdotes of four-year-olds singing the song to it being sung by children at birthday parties, Twitter users shared their anecdotes. Some also explained why the lines were so commonly misheard and the song misinterpreted; one user said it could be because few children know the usage of the word “undress".

Bro when I was in the 12th standard, I choreographed a dance for the kindergarten for the school's annual day. On this song. 4 saal ke bachche 😭— Ankita (@lady_gabbar) August 31, 2021

We had aerobics class in school (yeah idk) and uhhh the teacher loved playing this song..— Karan (@kranybaby) August 31, 2021

THEY ALSO SAUD KISS ME HERE TOUCH ME THERE HANKY PANKY AND IT DOESNOT SOUND LIKE ITS MEANT FOR KIDS— Rekt-angle 👼 (@aNuSFW) September 1, 2021

Kyunki bachpan me undress word thodi aata thha hamko. Also, LIFE IN PLASTIC, ITS FANTASTIC (now, decades later, humans are indeed living in a sea of plastic).— Anantika (@AnantikaMehra) August 31, 2021

Released in 1997 by Danish-Norwegian dance-pop group Aqua, ‘Barbie Girl’ is typical material that millennials and early Gen Z would like to wax poetic about. After its release, the song had been a worldwide chart-topper, and in the UK, it continues to be one of the best-selling singles of all time. This is not the first time that ‘Barbie Girl’ is treading murky waters. The usage of “Blonde bimbo" drew a lawsuit from American toy manufacturing company Mattel, who sued MCA Records, claiming that the song had violated the Barbie trademark and turned Barbie into a sex object. The case had, however, been dismissed.

‘Barbie Girl’ joins a long list of commonly misheard songs. Only this year, a strange phenomenon regarding a song grabbed the internet’s attention. In the midst of Hindi songs as the backdrop, one popular song stuck out but with inaudible and incoherent lyrics. Only one word seemed to resonate with Indians who heard it, “permanent." At the word, the bass drops and a shift in the plot of the video is also recorded. The only strange thing being, the song is actually Turkish, and the only recognizable word isn’t even ‘permanent.’ Searching ‘Permanent song’ on YouTube will throw up the results to what is the correct song: Turkish artist’s Isyan Tetick’s ‘Patlamaya Devam (Remix)’.

