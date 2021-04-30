Millennials Queue up to Donate Blood Before Jabs as Wider Vaccination Drive Sparks Shortage Scare

As the coronavirus’ second wave continues to hammer states across the country, healthcare supplies including oxygen, ICU beds, medicines are all falling short. Amid heartbreaking images of patients and families in unending pursuit of elusive beds and basic human facilities, there’s another ticking time bomb in the offing with the government initiating the vaccination drive for those between aged 18 to 45 on its CoWin platform - the shortage of donated blood. Health experts across the country have been anticipating a crisis when a sizeable chunk of the country’s population goes to get their Covid-19 jabs.

So why exactly do we have a crisis on our hands? Health experts say the deferral period of 28 days for blood donation after taking the first or second jab is what is raising concern of a shortage. Since the majority of voluntary blood donors are between the ages of 18 and 45, this could result in a shortage in blood banks. Organisations such as Project Life Force and other organised platforms like Blood Mates are reaching out to individuals who have turned 18 or those between the age group of 18 and 45 to donate blood to try and bridge the gap. Despite elective surgeries being postponed, emergency surgeries are being continued and the shortage of blood has started to sting.

“A big task on our hands right now is to encourage folks between 18 to 45 to come out and donated blood. There is a huge shortage and especially now with elections, the political parties are not organizing blood camps as well," says Dhanish Sheth, one of the founder and trustees of Project Life Force, which took off in 2013 with an aim to make West Bengal ‘zero blood deficit’.

While elections and summers usually create a shortage of blood, Sheth says that the pandemic has created an unprecedented situation where people are now scared to come out of their homes, let alone donate blood, leaving the blood banks dry.

Sheth says organisations like the PLF have been trying to create awareness on the shortage and subsequent dearth of blood for city and state hospitals and the camps are organised weekly, some for college students or at housing societies.

“We took one of our buses recently to a few marble godowns that are on the EM Bypass road in Eastern Kolkata for a blood camp. We helped the employees understand the dire need of it and it was a success as we were able to collect 45 units of blood," he adds.

Pinaki Chakraborty echoes Sheth’s sentiments. “The crisis has deepened since the Covid-19 situation but along with that, there has been always a generic hesitancy as well regarding blood donation. The pandemic has just worsened the fear." Chakraborty is a blood donor and is also involved with Blood Mates, a platform that streamlines the procedure between patients and donors. They also help organise camps and run drives to encourage people to come out and donate.

However, the shortage is more than what meets the eye. Chakraborty says the blood shortage is apparent even in big hospitals. At a prominent hospital in the city where he had gone to donate blood recently, he says the dashboard indicated diminishing units of blood for even the more commonly available blood groups and not just rare blood groups like O Negative and AB negative.

Blood Mates was out on the streets last year as well, during and after the lockdown that was imposed from March 24 onwards. The team of volunteers went out in mobile vans after seeking permission from the Kolkata Police. But this year, Chakraborty is hoping that despite the vaccinations starting, people will come ahead to donate blood.

Thanks to the efforts by such organisations, many have started to come forward to offer their blood for donation. Appeals on social media by volunteers and circulating news reports of a imminent shortage prompted Utsav Chanda, a Kolkata-based IT professional to donate blood recently. Chanda said he hasn’t been a frequent donor, but the acute crisis has prompted him to do his bit.

“I have also reached out to my acquaintances and friends on WhatsApp and Facebook to impress upon them the need to donate blood at this hour. The nationwide mass vaccination is only going to amplify the problem in the coming months. Many of my friends also have agreed to go out there and donate in such times of duress."

He is not the only one. Blood Mates’ Priyam Sengupta, who is also the founder of the platform says the response has been relatively good so far but also rues the second coronavirus wave as a major deterrant to even better response. There were more than 150 blood donation camps organised last year despite the pandemic but this year, due to the virus’ more intense spread, and also the fact that it has severely affected patients in their 30s or even younger, is a cause of concern.

There’s, however, a bigger problem also, Sengupta points out. Lack of awareness among public and the government’s lackadaisical attitude towards better organisation and in turn making donor blood available for those in serious need are a few prominent ones.

“We are reaching out to people and explaining to them the monstrous shortage we will be facing for blood as soon as the jabs start. Many of them are indeed coming out in support but ideally the government at all levels should have incorporated blood donation as part of the vaccination process, of course for anyone who is healthy and meets all the criteria for the same," Sengupta says.

More than 80 percent of blood supply to 108 blood banks in the state, including 74 state run-facilities, are sourced from the drives and camps held by political parties, community clubs and NGOs but due to the lockdown, most of them have been hit, an official of Central Blood Bank said recently. During summers, blood collection dips by nearly 40 per cent but the situation has worsened due to the coronavirus outbreak.

