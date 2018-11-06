English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Millennials Think Snapping 'Perfect' Instagram Shot is More Important than Booze: Study
More than two-thirds of millennials also said they post online more than once a day while on vacation.
Millennials are more likely to share photos on social media than other age groups, says a report. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Millennials are more interested in posting the perfect Instagram photo while on holiday than getting wasted, suggest the findings of a new survey.
The results of a recently published World Travel Market London survey lend more credence to the nickname the generation has earned as "sober socialites," and reveals how values and priorities have changed when it comes to travel.
In a poll of 2,000 British holidaymakers, while just nine percent of millennials said their priority is to get trashed while on vacation, 78 percent of respondents aged 25-34 said they seek to make their friends and Instagram followers green with envy by trying to capture the postcard perfect Instagram photo.
For younger holidaymakers aged 18-24, that figure drops to 63 percent.
The findings suggest that instead of returning home with wild tales of drunken debauchery, millennials are more interested in posting photographic evidence of their fabulous vacations for the world to see.
More than two-thirds of millennials also said they post online more than once a day while on vacation.
"It would appear that millennials, 'Generation Sensible' or 'sober socialites' - whatever you want to call them - are more health-conscious and mindful of their image when on holiday, and eager to share their photographs instead of handling a hangover," said WTM London spokesperson Paul Nelson in a statement.
"The travel industry is tapping into this trend because Instagram has an estimated one billion users, so it's a very influential platform."
The findings were published to coincide with the closure of Club 18-30 last month, a travel company that flew young holidaymakers to party island destinations for sun-soaked days and clubbing nights.
The results of a recently published World Travel Market London survey lend more credence to the nickname the generation has earned as "sober socialites," and reveals how values and priorities have changed when it comes to travel.
In a poll of 2,000 British holidaymakers, while just nine percent of millennials said their priority is to get trashed while on vacation, 78 percent of respondents aged 25-34 said they seek to make their friends and Instagram followers green with envy by trying to capture the postcard perfect Instagram photo.
For younger holidaymakers aged 18-24, that figure drops to 63 percent.
The findings suggest that instead of returning home with wild tales of drunken debauchery, millennials are more interested in posting photographic evidence of their fabulous vacations for the world to see.
More than two-thirds of millennials also said they post online more than once a day while on vacation.
"It would appear that millennials, 'Generation Sensible' or 'sober socialites' - whatever you want to call them - are more health-conscious and mindful of their image when on holiday, and eager to share their photographs instead of handling a hangover," said WTM London spokesperson Paul Nelson in a statement.
"The travel industry is tapping into this trend because Instagram has an estimated one billion users, so it's a very influential platform."
The findings were published to coincide with the closure of Club 18-30 last month, a travel company that flew young holidaymakers to party island destinations for sun-soaked days and clubbing nights.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Town Buys All Doughnuts Every Morning, so Shop Owner Can Take Care of Sick Wife
- Down Memory Lane: Five Famous Zimbabwe Test Victories
- Deepika, Ranveer's Dream House to be on the Lines of Shah Rukh's Mannat? Find Out
- Amazon Echo Dot Review: The Puck Sized Smart Speaker is Growing up Fast
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...