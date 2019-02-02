Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration

Tens of thousands of people flooded out of Beijing on Saturday (February 2) as part of the world's largest annual human migration which sees hundreds of millions journey home to celebrate the Chinese New Year with their families.For many Chinese working in the country's biggest cities, the national holiday, known also as "Spring Festival", is a rare opportunity to make the long journey home to their families in rural and far-flung hometowns.Xiao Huangyuan, 26, was travelling back to Chaoyang, Liaoning province from Shenzhen and said the journey would take him two days. Many others were making similar journeys to spend the new year at home.The year of the pig will be ushered in on Monday (February 4) marking the beginning of the week-long holiday and the 40-day festival travel rush will last till March 15.Nearly three billion trips nation-wide are expected, according to the Ministry of Transport, stretching railways, roads and airways to their limits. Around 504 million trips have already been made in the first week of the travel frenzy.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.