Mimicry Artist Imitates Alia Bhatt From Darlings And Vijay Varma Can't Stop Laughing

Mimicry artist Chandni, who is now going viral on social media for her mimicry of Alia Bhatt has another video out and netizens just cannot get enough of it. The video features Alia’s Darlings co-star Vijay Varma. In the video, she could be seen imitating a scene from the movie Darlings, with her co-star Vijay. Not just this but she also manages to slip in Brahmastra’s famous dialogue ‘Shivaaaa’ and ‘Isha button hai.’ “Darlingsss you mads you. I loves You,” read the caption of the video.

In the video, Chandni can be seen mimicing Alia Bhatt characters from two of her recently released films – one is Isha from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, and the second one is Badrunissa Sheikh from Darlings. Here is the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 30K likes. “Iske baad ranbir ne apni aag se sab ko bhasam kardaala,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “When Chandni dii actually met with the brahamshtra.”

Meanwhile, earlier, Chandni uploaded a hilarious video on her Instagram space enacting Alia’s dialogues from Brahmastra. Taking a dig at Alia’s character, Isha in the film, Chandni wrote, “Isha tumhara Button hai.” The social media star was seen perfecting Alia’s gestures, expressions, and voice in the video. The way she lip-synced to Alia’s “Shiva” made her sound more like Alia Bhatt than the actress herself. Chandni with her on-point mannerism succeeded in copying Alia’s Isha. She aced imitating some of Alia’s interactions with Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva, making netizens go on a laughter ride.

Chandni also grabbed eyeballs after she mastered the scene where Alia spilled the beans on her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Koffee With Karan Season 7. She often drops rib-tickling videos on social media, mostly on Alia’s quirks that are a sheer delight to watch.

