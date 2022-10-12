Mimicry Artist Recreates 90s English Songs in Bollywood Singers' Voices

If you are a 90s kid then you might have grown up listening to the evergreen green songs. You might also be familiar with tuning into Channel V and MTV to listen to the songs. These channels also introduced international music and bands like Linkin Park, Backstreet Boys and Boyzone among others became immensely popular in the country at that time. But have you ever imagined that chartbusters like Words by Boyzone and Truly Madly Deeply by Savage Garden would sound like if Indian playback singers like, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Kumar Sanu and Abhijeet Bhattacharya reprised them?

A well-known mimicry artist, Sumedh Shinde has posted a slew of videos on Twitter. In the videos, he sang some international pop songs like Words mimicking Sonu Nigam’s voice and Truly Madly Deeply in the voice of Abhijeet Bhattacharya. He mimics and sings When You Say Nothing At All by Ronon Keating in SP Balasubrahmanyam’s voice. Sumedh also sings the hit track of the Backstreet Boys I Want It That Way in Udit Narayan’s voice.

The excerpt of the caption read: “I am from the generation of MTV and Channel V and was always very fascinated by these songs, hence I made this interesting concept 3 years ago, hope even you guys will like it.”

He also added another clip of him singing Mysterious Girl by Peter Andre mimicking Kumar Sanu.

The slew of videos has left the internet spell bounded as they are amazed by the talent and praised him.

One of the users commented, “Sometimes you should try Rod Stewart and Phil Collins. You will be international.”

Another user said, “Sumedh Shinde what a liar you are bhaisaab. You just wanted to satisfy your singing urge. forget all of them, you can sing too!”

Earlier Sumedh had tickled the bones of social media users when he shared a video of himself impersonating eminent Bollywood actors and singers including Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Aamir Khan, Sonu Nigam, Ranveer Singh and Pankaj Tripathi reviewing Brahmastra. In the video, all stars’ voices sound uncannily familiar.

