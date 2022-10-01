Mimicry Artist's Impersonation Of Bollywood Actors Performing Garba is Spot On

The nine-day Navratri festival began on September 26 and will go through October 5. The traditional dance forms Garba and Dandiya, which are performed in large gatherings, are one of the key attractions of the country’s Navratri celebrations. Digital content creators have been producing interesting content around the Navratri festival in the form of reels showcasing the craze of Garba and dandiya among the masses. However, a video produced by a mimicry artist in which he imitates various Bollywood actors dancing the Garba and dandiya has captured the internet’s attention.

Sumedh Shinde, known for his voice impersonations of Bollywood celebrities such as Aamir Khan, John Abraham, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan, among others, shared the popular video on Twitter. He attempts to incorporate the body language, facial expressions, and well-known dance steps of celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Emraan Hashmi, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan into Garba and dandiya steps in the 2-minute 20-second video.

“Check out how our Bollywood actors show their unique style in Garba / Dandia. Don’t miss the end,” he wrote in the video’s caption.

The video has already surpassed 2.95 lakh views, 10,000 likes, and over 1000 retweets. The video was well received by users online, who also applauded his flawless mimicry in the tweet’s comments section.

“You are so good!! Never knew how the slightest movements of the body can make such different personalities,” one user commented.

Another user wrote, "After a long time, seeing someone conquering the field of mimicry. Damn good."

“Brilliant. Hats off to your creativity !” the third commented with a fire emoji.

In another recent video, Shinde imitated the voices of several Bollywood actors as they expressed their reactions to the movie Brahmastra. On Twitter, Shinde, who is a dentist as well, has more than 19,000 followers.

He even imitated Bollywood actors’ reactions to Ranveer Singh’s nude photo shoot in an earlier video posted on Instagram.

