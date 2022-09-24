Mindboggling Photo of Owl Camouflaged in the Wild Goes Viral

Camouflage is a term used when an organism blends in with its environment. We often come across brain teasers on the internet, challenging our grey cells to spot camouflaged animals in viral pictures. And owls are quite popular in this trend. Arguably the night birds have an uncanny ability to effortlessly blend into the environment. You don’t agree? A viral picture on the internet will make you think the other way.

It is visible in the picture that the feathers and bosy of the owl are of the same colour as the tree in the background. The owl perfectly blends in with the bark of the tree, making it appear that the bark has eyes. The now-viral image was shared by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden, who claims to show the “positive side” of the microblogging site.

Sharing the picture, the user simply wrote, “Camouflage.” Shared on September 21, the image has racked up over 1 lakh likes and tons of reactions. Many Twittertis took the camouflage trend a step further and shared some mind-blowing pictures, which have animals camouflage.

Have a look:

Can you spot a snow leopard in this snap?

This Snow Leopards Incredible Camoflauge! pic.twitter.com/9PLWqDZ5F5 — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) September 21, 2022

One of the users on Twitter gave his ROFL take on the camouflage trend. Sharing an image of a bear, attempting to hide behind a tree, he wrote, “Some are slightly less skilled at hiding in plain sight than others…”

Some are slightly less skilled at hiding in plain sight than others… pic.twitter.com/h5XQxyofQC — Myrha Cheval (@MyrhaCheval) September 21, 2022

Here is another image of a camouflage owl.

These night birds truly have an upper hand at it. But do you know why they camouflage? Owls use this technique to fit in with their surroundings and avoid being observed by their predators. They also use it to hunt for prey. Owls are predators to other small birds and animals, therefore they blend in with their surroundings to avoid detection by their victim.

Let us tell you, color is only one aspect of camouflage. The animal’s coat or wings should also have the pattern that allows it to blend in with the surrounding.

