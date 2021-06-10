Mammoth Discovery: Miners in Canada’s Yukon Chance Upon Well-preserved Fossils of Ice-age Beasts

It was a usual day for placer miner, Trey Charlie, at the Little Flake Mine on the Indian River of the Yukon region in Canada, before he stumbled upon a well-preserved fossil of a mammoth. The discovery was made in northwest Canada, which is known for its wild, mountainous topography. The fossils discovered by Charlie go on to show how the ancient animal from the Ice Age once used to tread on the same territory. Speaking to CBC Canada, Charlie said that once he discovered the first part of the mammoth’s fossil, he went on to find other parts like ribs, teeth, and all kinds of things. According to the report, Charlie and his co-worker were working with the team of excavators two weeks ago, moving mud at the mine site when they found a tusk of the ancient animal. Charlie posted the picture of his discovery on his Instagram handle last week as he unearthed the giant fossil. As the team of excavators went on to stumble upon more and more bones of the mammoth, they stopped their work to focus on the fossils. Charlie told CBC Canada that the number of bones he and his team collected amounted to two almost-complete skeletons with teeth, ribs, legs and more.

Since the Klondike Gold Rush between 1897 and 1899 when 1,00,000 people trekked to the cold region of Yukon territory in hopes of finding gold. Only a few of them had discovered the gold while many others discovered the fossilized remains of various ice age-era beasts. It is believed that during the Ice Age, the area that is now known as the Yukon Territory was part of Beringia, an expanse of ice-free land that once connected Siberia to Alaska. This land bridge made human and mammoth migration from Asia into North America possible. Today Yukon is home to Canada’s Kluane National Park and Reserve which includes Mount Logan, the country’s highest peak, as well as glaciers, trails and the Alsek River.

