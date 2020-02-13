'Mini Mufflerman' Who Stole the Show on Election Day Invited to Kejriwal's Swearing-in Ceremony

Aam Aadmi Party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal have been riding a wave of celebrations ever since its third thumping victory in Delhi on February 11. But while the real "Mufflerman" is set to be sworn in for his third term in the capital, 'Baby Mufflerman' who went viral on the day of results has also been keeping busy.

And now, AAP has announced that 'Baby Mufflerman' would even be part of Kerjriwal's swearing in ceremony on February 16. In a post on Twitter, the party announced that the child had been invited to the swearing in ceremony, asking junior Mufflerman to "suit up".

Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020

As AAP supporters swarmed the streets of Delhi in celebration on the day of the election results, a certain Kejriwal fan grabbed eyeballs across the country with his uncanny resemblance to the AAP chief. Dressed in Kejriwal's signature sweater, spectacles, a fake moustache, cap and, of course, the muffler, little 'Baby Mufflerman' appeared outside the AAP headquarters and has been going viral on social media ever since he was seen cheering for Kejriwal's victory.

The baby's photo was first posted on Twitter by AAP itself who tagged him "Mufflerman", a moniker usually associated with Kejriwal.

The 'Kejriwal' lookalike has been identified as one-year-old Avyaan Tomar whose father Rahul Tomar is a businessman. Both father and his mother Mikashi are supporters of AAP.

The announcement won several rounds of applause on social media.

छोटा मफलरमैन 👌👌 — Nandan vashisth #RB (@NandanVashisth) February 13, 2020

Star of d day — Aarti 💓 (@aartic02) February 13, 2020

..well this lil kid doesn’t know importance of this occasion even ..but in future he will be proud of seeing that he shared the stage with future prime minister! ☺️ — ASHUTOSH KRISHNA (@akrishna_im) February 13, 2020

Kid leading the way for future Delhi — Shalini🎀 (@Shaline2ee) February 13, 2020

AAP knows how to win in every way ❤️ — Humera Niyazi (@humera_niyazi) February 13, 2020

AAP managed to win 62 out of 70 seats in Delhi on February 11, with rivals Bharatiya Janata Party finishing as a distant second with eight seats and Congress failing to win a single one.

