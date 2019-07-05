Miniature Brains Will Help in Combating Brain Diseases, Say Scientists

Take the pledge to vote

News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Miniature Brains Will Help in Combating Brain Diseases, Say Scientists

The simplified organoids mimic the brain's cerebral cortex, which is responsible for features like thinking, memory and language.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
In a new scientific development, scientists growing miniature brains in a lab have created neural networks that act like those in the human brain.

According to researchers, the discovery will enable cheaper and easier research to combat brain diseases and drug development.

Researchers, in recent years, have been working towards creating small, three-dimensional human brains or cerebral organoids, with the hope that they will eventually replace animal models, imaging techniques and autopsies as the preferred mode for understanding the intricacies of the brain.

The simplified organoids mimic the brain's cerebral cortex, which is responsible for features like thinking, memory and language.

Speaking about it, Hideya Sakaguchi, of the Salk Institute of Biological Sciences in California said that the models have already been used to understand diseases such as microcephaly, Zika infection and glioblastoma, but little information is there on how to neurons within them communicate.

To investigate, researchers from the Kyoto University took a ball of stem cells and grew an organoid with layered tissues that had a similar structure to the cerebral cortex.

After three months the researchers took individual cells from the tissue and grew them separately in another dish and they found that the cells began to organise themselves with other nearby clusters.

Following it, the team then studied calcium ion binding, a method of detecting neural activity, to see how and when the neurons within the clusters fired.

According to Sakaguchi, at first the neurons fired individually, but they soon formed networks and connections with other neurons and begin to operate in a synchronised fashion.

The discovery is important because synchronised neural activity is believed to be the basis of various brain functions, including memory.

Sakugachi days the neural networks will help with drug discovery, better modelling of neuropsychiatric disorders and perhaps eventually open the door to regenerating chunks of the brain after disease or physical trauma.

