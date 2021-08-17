After earning a place in the India and Asia Book of Records, artist Dilip Moharana from Berhampur in Odisha has created a miniature wooden replica of Shree Jagannath Temple which is located in Puri. The 18-year-old has never visited the temple, but his uncle has been guiding him in his project.

He built a 5.5-inch temple with a 4-inch base. The inner enclosure is engraved with more than 10 large and small temples, four gates, lion, horse, tiger and elephant gates, an Arun pillar and an 1-mm Sri Jagannath Patitapaban idol. It took Dilip more than a month to build the temple. In the inner side of the temple, Meghnad Pacheri, the main temple Jagmohan, the Bhog Mandapa, the Neelchakra and the fallen Pawan Bana are also seen to be under construction. He has also made models of Snana Mandap, Aruna Stambha and fourth doors of the temple.

Besides these, the teenager who is pursuing his degree course, also built a temple of Lord Shri Ram and an inch size idol of Goddess Durga. Under his uncle’s guidance, he made miniatures of Bimala temple, Sun temple and Ganesh temple.

Speaking to News18, he said: “I have not seen Lord Jagannath temple, but I got a glimpse of Him through art and my uncle’s help."

The artist’s father, Bhagaban Moharana, added: “I am happy to see my son’s achievements. He has earned lot of praise for his talent."

(Reporting by Kailash Behera)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here