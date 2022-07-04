Minions Take Over Scranton, Replace 'The Office' Employees in This Crossover Video

The Office, an Emmy-winning mockumentary series, recently released an intro of the show from the minion-verse. Yes, you heard that right! Released by streaming platform Peacock, the short clip shows the opening credits of The Office with our beloved yellow hellraisers portraying various characters from the show. The nine-season long mockumentary series has a cult following with each of its characters having their own set of fans.

The clip features the minions Kevin, Stuart, and Bob playing the character of Dwight, Jim, and Pam. Originally, these characters were played by Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer. The intro, set with the show’s theme song, also shows Gru, minions’ boss, as Michael Scott. The character of Michael Scott was originally played by Steve Carell, who also voiced Gru in the Despicable Me franchise.

Take a look at the video here:

Fans of The Office will also spot some of the most memorable moments from the mockumentary in the crossover intro clip. These include Kevin spilling the Chili container, Jim’s Jell-o stapler prank, Angela throwing her cat during the fire scare, and Dwight wearing the face of the CPR dummy.

The clip has been garnered with immense love and appreciation on all social media platforms. Twitter, too, went abuzz with the clip amassing more than 1.4 crore views. This user sharing the video captioned it, “This is the best thing I have seen all day.”

Watch:

This is the best thing I’ve seen all day pic.twitter.com/R8SYuU9sLO — (@feebsrx) July 1, 2022

Minions are back on the big screen with their next installment in the franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru. The movie, released on July 1, is being loved by kids and adults alike. The crossover released a week before the release of the movie is a tribute to Steve Carell who plays Gru in the Despicable Me and the Minion universe.

