Minnal Murali Director Basil Joseph Shares Engineering Question Paper Based on the Film

An engineering exam question paper is grabbing eyeballs on social media for a peculiar question that featured the protagonist of the 2021 Malayalam superhit Minnal Murali. The question was so unique that it even drew attention from the director of the Netflix hit. The question appeared in the exam of the subject Mechanics of Fluids and was set by the Mar Anthanasius College Of Engineering in Kothamangala. Basil Joseph, as his Instagram bio reads, is a filmmaker by passion and is an engineer by profession.

Starting from the title, the question paper seemed dramatic as the title of the exam paper was followed by a disclaimer, similar to what appears before a movie begins. The disclaimer read, “The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this question paper are fictitious. No identification with actual persons, places, buildings, and products is intended and should be inferred.” The examiner ends the disclaimer by saying, “All the best! Enjoy examination, you can criticise me later!”

The 50-mark question paper then began with welcoming the students to the village of Kurukkanmoola, a village in reel and real life. It is the place where scenes of Joseph’s Netflix stint were woven together to make it into an amazing entertainer. The question paper, which was divided into two parts, depicted the story of Minnal Murali and developed as a question around the story. The concepts that were being asked from students were intricately included in a story featuring the eponymous saviour and the protagonist of the film.

Sharing the pictures of the question paper, Joseph, in the caption, wrote, “Land, Mirroring, Fox Tail, everything is there,” and coupled the caption with lightning emojis.

Take a look:

https://www.facebook.com/basiljosephdirector/posts/483898669769628

Minnal Murali was released on December 16, 2021, on Netflix. It starred refined actors such as Tovino Thomas, Guru Somsundaram, Femina George and Shelly Nabu Kumar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.