Good Hair Day: US Man Grows 42.5-inch Mohawk, Sets New Guinness World Record

Creating a Guinness World Record is not a cakewalk, it requires a lot of effort and dedication, along with a passion. A resident from Minnesota (USA) has pulled in all his efforts to create a new world record that is surely a remarkable one. Joseph Grisamore from Park Rapids has obtained an official record title for growing the world’s tallest full Mohican Mohawk.

Measuring 42.5 inches, the mohawk has now become more than an identity for Grisamore, who first attempted to break the same record in 2007. However, his dream has been realized after a dedication of 13 years.

Talking to the Guinness World Records, Grisamore revealed that he loves the rarity that he finds in mohawk. “I'll admit that peoples' reactions are pretty priceless too. I'm 6'1 tall, and my mohawk is pushing 4 feet now,” he mentioned.

The height also comes with a price, which makes him illegible to walk straight through the doors of his family and loved ones’ homes. He added, “Doors aren't over 7' tall, ceilings 9', and cars are impossible to get into - so I'm limited to where and how I move around when I’m all done up, but the crowd usually comes to me”.

Back in 2007, when he initially tried to break the record, he was reluctant and afraid to shave the sides of his head. However, getting past his fear helped him to come up with the tallest spike mohawk, which he set straight using six hairspray cans. Unfortunately, the hair did not hold up then and he lost the record. But it was in 2013 when he decided to work on the record again, achieving it in 2020, officially!