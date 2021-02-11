Minor Student Arrested for Pointing iPod at Teacher and Threatening to Shoot Her in Florida

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested in Florida for threatening his teacher to shoot her while pointing an iPod at her and making gun noises. According to a press release, the Bunnell Elementary School student, who hasn’t been named because he is a minor, was singing songs about guns and shooting people during a class on February 3 when his teacher told him to stop.

The boy was removed from class and sent home after he was found searching for guns on the internet while in school and was also talking about firearms with other students. However, the next day, the boy pointed his iPad at his teacher and said, "I am going to shoot you up!" while making gun noises. He repeated it the second time while walking out of the classroom and maintaining eye contact with his teacher.

The teacher reported the incident to deputies on Friday and shared that she feared for her life because of the student. The school’s IT department, upon investigation, found out more than four pages of handgun and ammunition searches the student had made in school, press release states.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that the boy, now taken into custody, was charged with a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner. This is the fourth case of a Flagler County student being taken into custody in 10 days for threatening students, a faculty member or school. Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly took to Facebook to announce that they have a zero tolerance policy for threats in the county and especially when it comes to schools. He added that this is the fourth case in as many weeks and everyone should realize that one will be arrested if they threaten anyone in school.

The boy was arrested and booked at Flagler County jail and released to the custody of his parents, reports Daily Mail. He has denied making any threats to his teacher but confessed talking about guns, admitting it was wrong. The case is currently being handled by the Department of Juvenile Justice after the Sheriff's office contacted them.

This arrest comes just two days after another 12-year-old student of the same school was arrested on Wednesday after warning other students not to attend the school next day as he was going to shoot up the school.