Mirabai Chanu is Looking for Truck Drivers Who Gave Her Free Rides to Training Centre

Mirabai Chanu gave India its first medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning the silver medal in the women’s 49 kg category in weightlifting. Chanu took the silver lifting a total 202 kg - 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk. After she returned home following her win, Chanu revealed that she used to receive lifts from truckers who were kind enough to give her a free ride from her home in the Nongpok Kakching village to the training centre at the Khuman Lampak sports complex in Imphal. She now wants to meet the truck drivers and help them in any way possible.

“I wanted to see the truckers who provided me regular lifts from home to the training centre and seek their blessings. They really helped me during my hard times of training. I am looking for those sand-carrying truckers so that I can try to extend whatever help they may require now," Chanu told Hindustan Times.

Chanu’s mother Saikhom Ongbi Tombi Devi runs a tea stall in the village. According to her, the trucks that came from Etham Moirangpurel area would pass through the village and stop at her shop. They would then give a lift to Chanu. The free rides would save travel costs which could be used for her diet.

Chanu’s brother, Saikhom Sanatomba Meitei, told Olympics.com, “Our parents would give her Rs10-20 for her journey. The village is very small and almost everyone knows everyone else. Early morning, trucks used to leave from the market square. We would know which of them is going towards her training centre and would send her with them. She never complained about it. She would go alone every day."

After boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured India’s second medal at Tokyo 2020 on Friday, Chanu took to Twitter to congratulate her. She wrote in her tweet, “Congratulations Lovlina Borgohain for an outstanding performance in the Quarterfinals. Still two wins more. Go for Gold."

