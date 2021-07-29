Mirabai Chanu Reunites With Family, Indians Google Her Home State

On winning a silver medal weightlifter Mirabai Chanu gave India its first medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mirabai has been viral since for many reasons, one of the cases was her love for pizza. In an interview with NDTV, she shared her love for pizza. Following her comment, Domino’s India has stepped up to offer her free pizzas - for life. And then they delivered. On Tuesday, Chanu shared photos of her and her family enjoying the pizza at home.

In her latest post on Twitter, she expressed how she felt after meeting her family after two years. Her post says “This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I’m grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level," wrote Mirabai.

This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I’m grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level. pic.twitter.com/RlXby6QoOv— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 28, 2021

She has tweeted two images of her with her family members. However, netizens started googling the state to which she belongs. This has ranked the second top searched queries on the Google trends so far. The 26-year-old record holder in clean and jerk hails from Manipur’s Nongpok Kakching at the foothills of the Imphal East district.

Since the photo was shared on Twitter it garnered 80K likes, 5.2 K retweets and tons of comments too.

It was five years ago when Mirabai experienced how the pressure of the Olympics can bog one down no matter how much you prepare for it. At the Rio Games, she was not only expected to put up a credible show but also bring home a medal.

The then 21-year-old Chanu could only lift once out of her six attempts in the 48 kg category and became one of the two lifters in a field of 12 to have not finished her event.

Fast forward to 2021 and Chanu started as one of the strong medal contenders in her event and started strong, setting the pace with lifts of 84 and 87. In clean and jerk she went past 110 and 115 with ease. And with a total lift of 202 kg, she etched her name in history.

