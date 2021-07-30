Mirabai Chanu Sitting Cross-legged to Enjoy 'Ghar Ka Khana' Has Indians Nostalgic

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu gave India its first medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning the silver medal in the women’s 49 kg category. Chanu thus becomes the second ever Indian female weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic weightlifting medal. Chanu took the silver lifting a total 202 kg - 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk. She successfully lifted 84 kg and 87 kg in her first two attempts in snatch category but failed in her final in which she targeted 89 kg. Similar story followed In the clean and jerk section that saw her lifting 110 kg and 115 kg in the first two attempts. However, in her final, she couldn’t lift 117 kg but by then, she had already assured herself of a silver. Chanu broke down after realising she has secured a medal and hugged her coach in jubilation. And later did a little a dance after assuring herself of a silver.

Chanu returned to her hometown, Imphal on Tuesday. On Thursday, Chanu took to Twitter to share a photo where she could be seen sitting on the floor with a plate full of home-cooked food. She wrote in the caption, “That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years."

That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/SrjNqCXZsm— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 29, 2021

Earlier, another photo of her sitting on the floor while having simple home-cooked meals had also surfaced. As the photos went viral, Indians on Twitter lauded her simplicity and said that despite such an achievement, she has not forgotten her roots.

Mirabai Chanu sitting on the floor and eating food, in the traditional Indian way! https://t.co/sBBPErmxem— Rajagopal PS (@RajagopalPS8) July 29, 2021

For all the lower middle class children like us eating in the floor is a daily part of our life But if you are passionate about your dream then even after having thousands of difficulties you can make history in the World & @mirabai_chanu proved it again pic.twitter.com/M9eUjNZv1D — Biswajit Majumder (@BiswajitINTR) July 29, 2021

Simplicity, worth millions. Sitting on floor and having meal. ❤ @mirabai_chanu . Please be like the way you are. https://t.co/JXDlrkd9uI— Pratik Patel (@CFAPratik) July 29, 2021

At the same time success is no excuse to be ashamed of/drift away from your roots!! You are an inspiration @mirabai_chanu ❤️ https://t.co/esoKW45L82— AkiS (@Aki4SSR) July 29, 2021

Following her return to Imphal, Chanu had shared two images of her with her family members on Twitter, revealing that she is meeting them after two years. She said, “This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I’m grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level."

