Mirabai Chanu's Olympic Earrings Were a Good Luck Gift from Her Mother

India’s weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu created history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she clinched the silver medal in the women’s 49 kg competition. This is India’s first medal in the ongoing Olympics. Chanu lifted 87 kg in the snatch and then assured herself of the silver by lifting 115 kg in clean and jerk. Chanu took the silver lifting a total 202 kg - 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk. She successfully lifted 84 kg and 87 kg in her first two attempts in snatch category but failed in her final in which she targeted 89 kg. A similar story followed in the clean and jerk section that saw her lifting 110 kg and 115 kg in the first two attempts. Chanu broke down after realising she has secured a medal and hugged her coach in jubilation. And later did a little a dance after assuring herself of a silver. But apart from her supreme strength which was on display something else caught the attention of people - Chanu’s earrings.

Chanu’s earrings are designed in loops to represent the five Olympics rings. Her gold earrings shaped like Olympic rings were as striking as they were noticeable - and they stood out.

Mirabai’s earrings were a gift from her mother who sold her own jewellery for them five years ago. The hope was that the earrings would bring her “good luck", reported Hindustan Times. Mirabai however, is the only Indian to win a medal on the first day of the Olympics and she would like to believe that her mother’s good-luck charm also played a part in her record-breaking performance.

“I saw the earrings on TV, I gave them to her in 2016 before the (Rio) Olympics. I have made it for her from the gold pieces and savings I have so that it brings luck and success," Mirabai’s mother Saikhom Leima told PTI.

Mirabai Chanu’s Tokyo silver helped her bury the ghosts of the previous Olympics in Brazil where she had failed in all three of her clean and jerk attempts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here