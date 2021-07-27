Mirabai Chanu's Young Fan Imitating Her Idol After Olympics Win is Too Adorable

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu scripted history by winning India’s first medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics when she clinched silver in women’s 49kg weightlifting event on Saturday. She became India’s second female weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic weightlifting medal. Following her win, Chanu told PTI, “I am very happy, was dreaming of this for past five years." Chanu was widely hailed for her medal win with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that India is elated by her stupendous performance and that it couldn’t have asked for a happier start to the grand sporting event.

Amidst the messages and tributes, Chanu took to Twitter on Tuesday to share an adorable video of a young fan imitating her final weight lift and medal win.

Shared by weightlifter and Commonwealth games gold medalist Sathish Sivalingam with the caption, “Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration," the video shows a little girl imitating Chanu’s weightlift with her little barbell, while the television on her background shows the actual footage of Chanu’s weightlift.

The girl lifts the weight and then raises her hand wearing a medal, just like Chanu. Sharing the viral post, Chanu said, “So cute. Just love this."

As the post went viral, netizens could not hold themselves back from commenting on the post.

Following her win, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday announced that Chanu will be appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the state police department. The state government would also reward her with Rs 1 crore, the chief minister said.

