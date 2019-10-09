Take the pledge to vote

'Miracle' Dog Rescued From Rubble a Month After Hurricane Dorian

Despite being 'skeleton-thin and unable to walk', 'Miracle' greeted everyone with a wagging tail. He was apparently surviving only on rainwater.

October 9, 2019
'Miracle' Dog Rescued From Rubble a Month After Hurricane Dorian
In a 'miraculous' rescue, a dog was found alive from the rubbles of Hurricane Dorian, which had severely ravaged parts of Bahamas last month.

According to CNN, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a Florida-based canine rescue company spotted the dog in Marsh Harbour using a drone equipped with infrared technology.

Now named as Miracle, the one-year old mixed-breed was nearly crushed to death after a building collapsed on him and he was trapped under an air conditioning unit, broken glass and building debris.

The dog was found on Friday at 9:30 a.m, as per reports by WPTV-TV in West Palm Beach.

Despite being "skeleton-thin and unable to walk", Miracle greeted everyone with a wagging tail. He was apparently surviving only on rainwater.

Chase Scott, spokesperson of the organisation later said that they are providing the pooch with all the medical and emotional support and hopes for a speedy recovery.

"Miracle will be up for adoption following recovery, unless his owners claim him," said Scott.

