'Miracle!' Dog Survives a 70-foot Fall from Texas Cliff that Has Left Everyone Surprised

A heartwarming story has surfaced on the internet where a dog named Stout miraculously survived a fall from 70-feet cliff in Texas leaving everyone surprised.

According to the report published by Fox News, the incident took place on Thursday near the Pennybacker Bridge in Austin. The dog was rescued by an emergency medical service named Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, who called it a "scary story with a happy, feel-good ending". The medical agency, further informed the Fox News, that Stout was rescued by paramedic Bob Luddy, who was doing some rope training nearby and heard shouts for help.

"After the owner identified where the dog had fallen from, Capt. Luddy rigged an anchor strap to a tree, attached a rappel line and safety line to the anchor, and rappelled down the cliff face," the agency was quoted as saying.

However, Luddy was surprised to see the dog safe as he didn’t think that he would get him alive. He said that he was ecstatic to find him in such good condition as Stout must have fallen about 70 feet, and hit a few branches and bushes on the way down.

The agency has also shared the story on the microblogging site and wrote, "Who doesn't love a feel-good story involving a rather adventurous dog & some very well prepared #ATCEMSMedics? Head over to http://bit.ly/EMSDogRescue, to read about what one of our very own Special Operations Captains got into today! Trust us, you're gonna want to hear this story".

Netizens are praising Luddy for his amazing work as a user commented, “What luck! "We have to help him?" "Yeah but how can we help him way down this cliff?" "Look over there, it's the captain of the ATCEMS special operations rope rescue training team with all of his gear ready to go!"Like, what are the chances? Great story”.

Meanwhile, Stout got checked out by an emergency vet after being safely rescued.