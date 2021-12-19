Mirinda Pani Puri is the New Food Abomination Nobody Wants to Try

Bizarre food concoctions are a thing on social media that nobody seems to be liking. There have been a number of weird dishes such as fire momo, fire pani puri to kulhad momos and pani puri ice cream, that have garnered the attention of netizens. While people were still recovering from the setback, pani puri has once again undergone a bizarre redemption. Now, a video of a Jaipur man making Mirinda golgappas has gone viral online. In a now-viral video, posted on an Instagram page that goes by the name Chatore Broothers, the golgappa vendor is seen shaking a bottle of Mirinda and then pouring it into a large container. Further, the golgappas are stuffed with potatoes and the food blogger fills them with the fizzy drink.

The food blogger then tries the pani puri and it looks like he did enjoy it. Through his hand gesture, the food blogger indicated that this new variation to street food was indeed good. The caption of the post read, “Miranda Golgappe Sexyyy The, Methe Meethe Hogye the Kaafiii (Miranda Gol Gappe were sexy, but were too sweet).”

Since being posted online, the video has amassed more than 3 million views. Though the food blogger gave a thumbs up to the dish, the netizens were absolutely disgusted and expressed their displeasure in the comments box. A user wrote, “Hahaha duniya khatam hone wali hai (the world is going to end)”, while another stated, “Bhai mai jaipur nahi jaane ka ab (I am never going to Jaipur now)” “Don’t tell me ye mirinda wale gol gappe k pese diye the ye to ghr m kha leta bhai (Don’t tell me you paid for this Mirinda gol gappe, you could have made it at home),” a third comment read.

