Mirzapur 2 Trailer is Out and it's Raining Bullets, IPL and Kaleen Bhaiya Memes on Twitter

Kaleen Bhaiyaa is back! Yes, you read that right.

The Amazon original crime-thriller Mirzapur that narrates the story of the infamous druglord Akhandanand Tripathi, nicknamed as Kaleen Bhaiyaa from Uttar Pradesh's titular town of the same name had hooked viewers since the time it dropped on the streaming platform back in 2018.

With a stellar cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, the show managed to grab a legion of fans with its no-holds-barred portrayal of corrupt governance and the 'gundaraj' of mafia dons. Now, the streaming site has dropped the long-awaited trailer for Season 2 of the show and fans can't control their excitement.

Since the trailer dropped, fans have been speculating plot lines to dissecting character arcs and most of all, the meme-brigade is busy creating new ones based on the trailer. Here are a few reactions to the show:

me @ my depressing news because distraction finally mil gaya pic.twitter.com/BpEGzDufpp — goDutch (@goDutch_in) October 6, 2020

#Mirzapur #Mirzapur2 Jab Parents pass hone par bike dilane ka promise karePass hone ke baad parents :- pic.twitter.com/3XzRbx6smF — स्वदेशी इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर #MI समर्थक (@explorerhoon) October 6, 2020

With the newest IPL edition in action, Mirzapur fans couldn't help but mix the best of both worlds.

When Watson played winning knock After being failed in 4 matches Everyone :- #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/ZX83gldMuo — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) October 6, 2020

Season one of the show was a massive hit and ended in a bloody showdown, with only Pankaj Tripathi, Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) remaining alive from the main cast after a fierce battle.

Also Read: Here's Why Twitterati Are Calling for Mirzapur 2 Boycott

The series is adding Vijay Verma, Amit Sial and Priyanshu Painyuli. Going by the trailer, the series doesn't look to disappoint those with a penchant for watching crime shows. The trailer was launched by the star cast of the show in a virtual press conference, which was attended by all cast members.

Mirzapur Season 2 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.