Mirzapur Fans are in No Mood to Boycott Series over Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar's Anti-CAA Stand

Mirzapur is all set to hit the screens with its sequel on OTT platform Amazom Prime later this month. The trailer of the much-awaited web-series was launched yesterday amid much enthusiasm among the fans. However, a Twitter trend is calling for the boycott of Mirzapur 2-- reason: Its co-producer Farhan Akhtar and lead actor Ali Fazal.

Its here ! #mirzapur2 https://t.co/rlSs0mvu4J — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) October 6, 2020

The duo were much vocal about their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the protests against it that were organised in December last year. In fact, one of Fazal's tweets where he is endorsed the anti-CAA protests is being shared under the hashtag #boycottMirzapur2. Farhan Akhtar was seen participating in anti-CAA protests in Mumbai.

Ali Fazal, i.e Guddu Bhaiya is the one who during NRC CAA Protests instigated people to indulge in Violence.The Producer, Farhan Akhtar supported Rhea,Jaya Bachchan &ofcourse CAA tooRt if you will not watch what these traitors serve #BoycottMirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/fVno7nS3fC — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) October 7, 2020

Despite the social media trends against the web-series, its fans seem to be undeterred. The fans have been waiting for the sequel for over a year now. What happened to Guddu pandit, Golu, Munna bhaiya and others who walked out safe from the wedding hall shootout at the climax of season 1? People have been curious about it. May be that is why they really don't want to boycott the series.

To voice their support for the Mirzapur sequel, fans shared memes on Twitter. Take a look at some of them:

For those who are trending #BoycottMirzapur2Samj rahe ho na 😔😜 pic.twitter.com/x4kL7zv1ug — @Zia Sheikh( ضیاء شیخ ) (@Sheikh_Zia) October 6, 2020

Mirzapur fans to people who are saying #BoycottMirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/Wo2u61lkLE — Mansi Choudhary (@sinnersoul__) October 6, 2020

All those who are trending#BoycottMirzapur2 will see this film first of all.I am sure pic.twitter.com/MVwjc1vNiA — Sufiya Rahmani (@RahmaniSufiya) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, there are new players joining the game this season, like Vijay Varma, Amit Sial and Priyanshu Painyuli. The trailer lives up the to the audience's expectation of violence and gunfights. The trailer was launched by the star cast of the show in a virtual press conference, which was attended by Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Harshita Gaur, among others.