Mirzapur is Coming Back to Amazon Prime With Season 2 and Kaleen Bhaiyya Fans Can't Keep Calm

Image credits: Amazon Prime / Mirzapur.

Amazon Prime has shared a video dedicated to the fans of their popular show Mirzapur and how they have been asking for the second season.

After a series of disappointing news in 2020, OTT platforms are making sure to balance our lives with one good news after another.

Recently, Amazon Prime announced the release of much-awaited crime thriller web television series Mirzapur with its second instalment. The show, set in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, revolves around drugs, guns, and lawlessness.

Some of the key characters of the show include Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Teasing fans with a video, the caption from Amazon Prime read, “#ms2w but just this one last time.”

 

#ms2w but just this one last time

Sharing the wait and love by fans for the second season, the video concludes with the line, “Jald milenge (We’ll meet soon).”

 

Actor Vikrant Massey replied to the video with the comment, “Je baat.”

 

Soon after the OTT platform announced the upcoming season 2, the fans of Mirzapur had a field day on Twitter. 

 

While some used memes to express their happiness over the upcoming Mirzapur Season 2, others asked about the date of release.

 

Here are some of the best reactions to the announcement:

 

Kaleen bhaiya aka Akhandanand Tripathi fans couldn't keep calm.

The first season of the crime series Mirzapur released in 2018. The show, set in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. The first season of the popular show consisted of 9 episodes.

 

Tripathi essayed the role of mafia boss Akhandanand Tripathi, who is also an entrepreneur in the carpet business. Fazal and Massey played the role of two brothers who work for Akhandanand and are completely loyal to him. 

 

