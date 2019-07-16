Take the pledge to vote

Mischievous Penguins Raid Sushi Bar Even After Being Removed by the Police

"It's pretty insane the idea that some penguins are camping out under your shop."

July 16, 2019
A pair of little blue penguins was briefly detained by police this week for cozying under a sushi bar in New Zealand, only for the cheeky critters to return to the spot later in the evening.

They were first spotted at dawn outside the Wellington railway station and took shelter under the nearby shop, Sushi Bi, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. Staff called the police who removed the penguins and released them back into Wellington Harbour.

"The waddling vagrants were removed from their sushi stand refuge earlier today by Constable John Zhu," the police said on Facebook.

However, owners of the shop later told RNZ that the birds had returned to the sushi bar in the evening after crossing “busy traffic lanes between the harbour and the station.”

The Department of Conservation (DOC )was called in and removed the small birds for a second time, adding they were monitoring the site as “this breed of penguin would likely try to return to the site again and again, despite being moved on.”

DOC Wellington operations manager Jack Mace said the birds were quite common in Wellington harbour, but it was the first time he had heard of their appearance at the station.

Mace warned that people should keep their distance as penguins are capable of a nasty bite.

Wini Morris, who works at the sushi shop, said she heard the penguins making sounds as they hid near the grills beneath the shop, mostly likely for warmth.

"It's pretty insane the idea that some penguins are camping out under your shop. But it's adorable I think - they're probably terrified but it's adorable," she was quoted as saying.

DOC volunteer Mike Rumble, who helped remove the penguins the second time, said: "It's a natural characteristic of the penguins - they will always return to where they possibly were nesting.

"That's why here, tonight, even though this is a good 200m-300m away, I wouldn't be surprised if the owner of the sushi bar says 'they're back'.

