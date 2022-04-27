'Introvert, Extrovert, Bisexual': Twitter Finds Misha Collins' Gaffe 'Supernatural'

‘Supernatural’ actor Misha Collins recently appeared to come out as bisexual at a fan convention and sent shockwaves through the fandom that still seems to exist in all its glory. As per a New York Post report, Misha asked at the convention, “By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?” and then answered himself with, “I’m all three.” However, since then, he apologised and clarified that he is, in fact, straight. “I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was “all three” things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual,” he wrote in a Twitter thread.

In one portion of his Twitter thread, he wrote, “This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community.” However, the tea has already spilled too far and the memes have arrived.

I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was “all three” things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. 1/5 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 25, 2022

misha collins opening twitter to come out as straight pic.twitter.com/B1lkNurEFE — kit ‍☠️ (@catrastiel) April 25, 2022

I have never watched an episode of Supernatural, but Misha Collins accidentally coming out as bisexual only to have to backtrack and come out as straight is the funniest, most peak Supernatural thing I have ever heard I am beside myself — Rosiee Thor ~ THE MEANING OF PRIDE IS OUT NOW (@RosieeThor) April 26, 2022

misha collins waking up to see out magazine congratulating him on coming out: pic.twitter.com/0Bbknk3YJ6 — queerbait scholar (@e65gwenstacy) April 25, 2022

misha collins reading articles about him saying he’s bisexual pic.twitter.com/jRg2Tj3sZU — ْsam week!!! (@L0REWHORE) April 25, 2022

every fandom collectively taking a pause from beating the shit out of one another to watch misha collins make a fool out of himself pic.twitter.com/kp5rvag4tL — JUDITH BUTLER IN A RHINESTONE NUDIE SUIT (@aka_spacedog) April 26, 2022

misha collins accidentally coming out as bi and then awkwardly walking it back is the most supernatural possible thing — Leger-Felicite Snorlax (shiny) (@SegaCD8) April 25, 2022

Misha is married to Victoria Vantoch and they have two kids together.

