Miss England 2019 Hangs up Her Crown, Returns to Work as Doctor Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Miss England 2019 returned to her country on Wednesday to render services to the health sector after deciding to hang up her crown and restart get going as a junior doctor in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

British-Indian Bhasha Mukherjee, who moved to Derby, England from Kolkata at the age of 9, took a short break from her career to compete at Miss World in December 2019, after she was won the Miss England 2019 title last year in August.

As per a report by CNN, Mukherjee has been receiving international offers to be ambassadors of several charity services and following one of them, she had even visited Kolkata at the beginning of March early this year for four weeks.

The 24-year-old flew to India as a brand ambassador of Coventry Mercia Lions Club, a development and community charity.

But with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the situation worsening in her home country, Mukherjee felt it was the time when she "wanted to come back home and go straight to work".

Mukherjee, who specialises in respiration medicines, said after receiving messages from colleagues at the Pilgrim Hospital, about how difficult the situation has been turning for them, she had a word with the hospital's management and returned to work.

"There's no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need," said Mukherjee, who took a flight to London via Frankfurt, after having worked with the British High Commission in Kolkata.

She has now self isolated herself and will do so for a week or two until she is sure of her fitness and can return to the work front.

Meanwhile, England has reported more than 50,000 positive coronavirus cases and 5,000 plus deaths as of Tuesday. On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had tested positive for COVID-19 was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) after his symptoms were reported to have worsened.