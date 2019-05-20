Miss 'Game of Thrones' Already? This Museum Lets you Re-Live the Entire Experience

Like all good things, Game of Thrones has come to an end after enthralling audiences for little over eight years even as some fans are hoping to keep wonderful memories of the fantasy show alive in their own way. A new Game of Thrones- themed museum which has just opened up in Split, Croatia, showcasing over 100 exhibits, is a case in point.Black-painted walls, dimmed lights and mystical scents of cedar and jasmine greet visitors at the museum, which tries to “transport you into an eerie realm of the medieval times which inspired the fantasy show,” Luka Galić, the museum owner, told the Lonely Planet.“Quite a few more await, such as the desk of the Hand of the King, swords of Valerian steel and many life-sized character statues, from Daenerys (small, but mighty), Jon Snow, Tyrion, to Hodor – portrayed, of course, holding the door,” the website reports.“Expert story tellers can guide the visitors around the museum. They are experts not only on the show, but also on the books and filming details. In fact, during our promo period – until the end of this week – we are adding a complimentary storyteller tour with each ticket purchase,” Luka Galić said.The museum’s five rooms takes visitors on a tour of Meereen, King’s Landing , Winterfell, Beyond The Wall and Weirwood Tree.Exhibits from the hit HBO series include helmets, swords, skulls, costumes, city models, set items and the full armour of the King’s Guards.Created by more than 40 fans, they are exact replicas of characters, scenes and symbols from the show, Luka Galic, the museum's owner, told the Croatia Times.The museum, located at Bosanska ulica 9 in Split, is open from 9am to 10pm daily.