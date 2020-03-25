Miss Hanging Out with Friends? You can Now Join This 'Houseparty' to Connect Better

Do you miss ‘hanging out’ with your friends and desperately want to talk to all of them, together? While it might not be wise and advisable to do it physically, seems like there is a digital solution for it.

You might be using online communication apps like Hangouts, WhatsApp, Facetime and Skype to keep in touch with your loved ones. However, there is another contender in the market and it is apparently outstanding.

The viral video chat app Houseparty is the perfect app you need in the times of quarantine. The app, based in San Francisco, is owned by Fortnite developer Epic Games. It has recorded around 2m downloads worldwide ever since people have been forced to stay back home.

It currently ranks number one in the Apple app store across Europe and UK.

i've been video calling on houseparty with friends around the world multiple times a day; we're all stuck at home, together, and it's heartwarming to just 'hang out' remotely a couple of times a day — Owen Williams ⚡ (@ow) March 20, 2020





Houseparty lets you share experiences and offers in-app games and screen-sharing services to make it more than just video calling.

To set up the Houseparty, all you need to do is download the app, sign up, tap the app and follow the on-screen instructions. The users will have to enter a few details, including name, email address and mobile number and have to choose a unique username for themselves.

Once completed, look for your contacts – from phonebook, Facebook and Snapchat – and connect with them instantly.





Boutta go to bed early tonight, gotta be ready for my HouseParty date tomorrow pic.twitter.com/86Rmckty94 — 4️⃣4️⃣szn (@_blackboomin) March 25, 2020

When you’re in a Houseparty call with 7 of your mates and you count 8 faces pic.twitter.com/P5O2UsZ9ZX — Niall ㋡ (@niallmoran_) March 25, 2020

house party hands down is the most elite app for lockdown in stoke — meg (@megrbeech) March 25, 2020

Houseparty got me finding people I haven't spoken to in 4/5 years — D.VII. (@deelajore) March 25, 2020



