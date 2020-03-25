BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Miss Hanging Out with Friends? You can Now Join This 'Houseparty' to Connect Better

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Houseparty lets you share experiences and offers in-app games and screen-sharing services to make it more than just video calling.

Do you miss ‘hanging out’ with your friends and desperately want to talk to all of them, together? While it might not be wise and advisable to do it physically, seems like there is a digital solution for it.

You might be using online communication apps like Hangouts, WhatsApp, Facetime and Skype to keep in touch with your loved ones. However, there is another contender in the market and it is apparently outstanding.

The viral video chat app Houseparty is the perfect app you need in the times of quarantine. The app, based in San Francisco, is owned by Fortnite developer Epic Games. It has recorded around 2m downloads worldwide ever since people have been forced to stay back home.

It currently ranks number one in the Apple app store across Europe and UK.


Houseparty lets you share experiences and offers in-app games and screen-sharing services to make it more than just video calling.

To set up the Houseparty, all you need to do is download the app, sign up, tap the app and follow the on-screen instructions. The users will have to enter a few details, including name, email address and mobile number and have to choose a unique username for themselves.

Once completed, look for your contacts – from phonebook, Facebook and Snapchat – and connect with them instantly.




