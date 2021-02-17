Miss India Runner-Up Manya Singh Arrives in Her Father's Autorickshaw for Felicitation Ceremony

Recently, Manya Singh won hearts when she was named the runner-up for VLCC Femina Miss India 2020. From being the daughter of an auto rickshaw driver to a runner up at a beauty pageant, her journey has become the talking point around the country.

Singh was invited to a felicitation ceremony by her alma mater, Thakur College of Science and Commerce in Mumbai. She arrived at the event in her father, Omprakash Singh's auto with him leading a grand auto rally.

As Manya and her family were welcomed into the college, her parents got emotional. At the venue, Manya was clicked wiping away her father's tears and seeking blessings from her mother.

Photos and videos of the event and Singh's arrival were shared on Instagram by Miss India's official handle.

Singh also shared a snippet from the moment on her Instagram:

Overcoming innumerable struggles, Manya bagged the runner-up title of the prestigious Femina Miss India beauty pageant. The beauty pageant was held on the night of February 9. Telangana’s Manasa Varanasi won the title Femina Miss India 2020 while Manika Sheokand from Haryana bagged the Femina Miss Grand India 2020 title.

In a post shared by the official Instagram account of Femina Miss India in December 2020, Mansi described the hurdles she had to overcome for completing her studies. She used to study in the day and earned by washing dishes in the evening and working at a call centre at night. According to Manya, her entry into the beauty pageant is to show the world that nothing is impossible if one is committed to their dreams and to uplift her family.

After her victory, Manya took to Instagram and shared a photograph of her parents where they are holding a newspaper with Manya’s picture after she was crowned. Expressing her gratitude to her parents, she wrote ‘I worship them’ on her Instagram story.

Manya was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. Her parents and Manya worked hard to put herself through Lohiya Inter College in Sahwa, UP.

After completing her schooling, Manya joined Mumbai’s Thakur College of Science and Commerce. Currently, she is preparing to pursue Management Studies as the Femina Miss India runner-up considers education as the ‘strongest weapon.’

According to her bio, Manya’s inspiration from the world of beauty is Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she said that Priyanka is a woman of ‘substance.’