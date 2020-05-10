BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Miss You With Every Breath Ma': Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Remembers her on Mothers' Day

Old photograph of late Sushma Swaraj with her daughter Bansuri.

Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 on August 6 last year after a cardiac arrest. The sudden death of India’s former External Affairs Minister had shocked everyone then.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
It is Mothers’ Day and people are posting emotional and heart-warming messages for their mothers on social media. But for late Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, the day is melancholic.

“Happy Mother's Day @SushmaSwaraj. Miss you with every breath Ma (sic),” her daughter Bansuri Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj had served as the external affairs minister from May 26, 2014 to May 2019 and was the first woman external affairs minister of India.

At 25, she was the youngest cabinet minister when she joined the Haryana government in 1977. In her political career, the BJP leader was elected seven times as a member of parliament and three times as a member of the legislative assembly.

